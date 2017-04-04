Loading...
Former Palomar Comet

April 4, 2017

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Tyler Saladino a former product out of Palomar College is in his second year with the Chicago White Sox ballclub scored the first run of the game off Melky Cabrera’s RBI  double but the Tigers won 6-2.

