Former Palomar Comet

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Tyler Saladino a former product out of Palomar College is in his second year with the Chicago White Sox ballclub scored the first run of the game off Melky Cabrera’s RBI double but the Tigers won 6-2.
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Tyler Saladino a former product out of Palomar College is in his second year with the Chicago White Sox ballclub scored the first run of the game off Melky Cabrera’s RBI double but the Tigers won 6-2.
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
You might also like...