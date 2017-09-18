Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  FORE The Casa Kids Golf Tournament Benefiting Casa de Amparo

FORE The Casa Kids Golf Tournament Benefiting Casa de Amparo

By   /  September 18, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
On  Monday September 18th at Twin Oaks Valley Golf Course – FORE the Casa Kids Golf Tournament benefiting Casa de Amparo. Shotgun time start is 12 noon and  fees and admission are  $225 per golfer or $800 per foursome after August 18th, 2017 $275 per golfer or $1,000 per foursome.  Website: http://bit.ly/2td7cMF
Join Casa de Amparo and enjoy a full day of golf at Twin Oaks Golf Course. The day will include on-course food and beverages including lunch. Players will have the opportunity to participate in contests throughout the day as well as individual activities at each hole. The fun packed day will conclude with dinner,cocktails and a live and silent auction. Enjoy a fun day of golf while helping to raise funds to help prevent child abuse and neglect in San Diego County and beyond,
Location:
Twin Oaks Golf Course 1425 North Twin Oaks Valley Road San Marcos, Ca
Date/Time Information:
Monday, September 18, 2017. Shotgun start time at 12:00pm
Contact Information:
Christine Ciccosanti
Send an Email
Fees/Admission:
$225 per golfer or $800 per foursome after August 18th, 2017 $275 per golfer or $1,000 per foursome.
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 5 hours ago on September 18, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: September 18, 2017 @ 11:10 pm
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Thousands of San Diegans Join Half a Million Coastal Cleanup Day Volunteers Worldwide

Read More →