FORE The Casa Kids Golf Tournament Benefiting Casa de Amparo

Join Casa de Amparo and enjoy a full day of golf at Twin Oaks Golf Course. The day will include on-course food and beverages including lunch. Players will have the opportunity to participate in contests throughout the day as well as individual activities at each hole. The fun packed day will conclude with dinner,cocktails and a live and silent auction. Enjoy a fun day of golf while helping to raise funds to help prevent child abuse and neglect in San Diego County and beyond,