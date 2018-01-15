Bring your sweetheart or just your sweet tooth to beautiful Downtown Escondido to enjoy the “For The Love of Chocolate” Escondido Chocolate Festival. Stroll through Downtown Escondido various designated restaurants, shops and spas while sampling chocolates paired with local fine wines and craft beers. Take a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride down Historic Grand Avenue. Plus, don’t miss the 2nd Saturday, Escondido Art Walk!

FREE TO PASSPORT HOLDERS:

Long Stemmed Roses (while supplies last)from 2 Blushing Blooms – located in Major Market

Horse & Carriage Rides 1-5pm from Design Moe

Glass Blowing Demonstrations from Stone & Glass

Sweet Raffle Drawings!

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Gourmet Chocolates Paired with Local Fine Wines

Gourmet Chocolates Paired with Local Craft Beers

Restaurant Inspired Chocolate Tastings

Romantic Horse Drawn Carriage Rides

Valentine Treats, Specials & Treatments at Downtown Spas & Restaurants

2nd Saturday Art Walk: Free Entry. Many galleries and museums, all within a 10-block walking area in downtown, open their doors and feature art works from both world-renown and emerging artists, along with artist’s workshops and exhibit openings, live music and refreshments.

PASSPORT TICKETS:

$35 If purchased prior to 5pm on 2/09/18

$45 If purchased on 2/10/18 at Will Call

DESIGNATED DRIVER (No Alcohol) TICKETS: