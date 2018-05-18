Loading...
For Sale -27 Ft Travel Trailer

2018 SONOMA  240RLS

27 Ft.  Travel Trailer By Forest River

This trailer has less than 1800 towing miles. Slightly used as  home while we were searching for our new home. It was purchased in October of 2017 with all the options for $38,o00. OPTIONS INCLUDE: 39” LED TV, DVD-MP3-AM/FM Stereo, Solar Power regulator, 15K A/C, Power awning, Power stabilizer jacks, LED interior/patio lighting, bike rack receiver, and night shades on all windows.

EXTRAS INCLUDE: Anti-sway tow hitch, Sewer hoses, Water Hose, TV cable, right angle brass water connector, Landing pads, Wheel chock, Dinnerware and place setting for 4, 2 slice toaster, toilet paper stand, and outdoor patio mat.

Asking $22,000.00 FIRM

(760) 481-9723

