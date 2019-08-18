Flowers – Did You Know?

The Flowers in Your Life

TR Robertson

TR Robertson — Did you know that there are flowers that have been designated for each of the months of the year and are the appropriate flowers to give to that special someone for each month? Not only that, each of the flowers is symbolic for a variety of significant meanings unique to that type of flower. If you are planning on giving flowers to someone, you might want to know just what that type of flower represents.

Month Flower Meaning

January Carnation, Snowdrop white – innocence/pure love, yellow – rejection red – admiration

February Violet Modesty Primrose young love

March Daffodil rebirth, new beginning

April Daisy innocence, purity – Sweet Pea blissful pleasure, departure

May Lily of the Valley chastity, happiness, humility

June Rose (more information later in the article)

July Larkspur purple – love, affection pink – fickleness Water lily – enlightenment, purity

August Gladiolas strength, infatuation Poppy sleep, peace, death

September Aster patience Morning Glory affection, morality

October Calendula sunshine, passion Cosmos beauty, deepest feelings of love

November Chrysanthemum longevity, joy, optimism

December Narcissus (same as Daffodil) – Holly eternal life

ROSES …..Roses come in a variety of colors and each color has a different meaning or significance. It is important to know the different meanings so you do not send the wrong message to the person you are sending roses to.

Rose color Meaning

Red love, beauty, passion, courage and respect

White purity, innocence, silence, secrecy, reverence, humility

Pink appreciation, happiness, admiration

Light pink sympathy

Yellow joy, friendship, delight, freedom, new beginning

Orange desire, enthusiasm, fascination

Red and White given together this signifies unity

Red Rosebud purity and loveliness

White Rosebud girlhood

Cream charm, thoughtfulness, graciousness

Thornless Rose Love at first sight

It is not completely clear who assigned the various meanings to each of the flowers. There is some historical background to some of the meanings, but regardless, these significances have come to be accepted thru time and for many the meanings have come to represent significant occurrences in a person’s life. If this is important to you, carefully choose the flowers, type and color, for your special someone the next time you are out shopping for flowers.