Flowers – Did You Know?

The Flowers in Your Life
TR Robertson — Did you know that there are flowers that have been designated for each of the months of the year and are the appropriate flowers to give to that special someone for each month? Not only that, each of the flowers is symbolic for a variety of significant meanings unique to that type of flower. If you are planning on giving flowers to someone, you might want to know just what that type of flower represents.
Month Flower Meaning
January Carnation, Snowdrop white – innocence/pure love, yellow – rejection red – admiration
February Violet Modesty Primrose young love
March Daffodil rebirth, new beginning
April Daisy innocence, purity – Sweet Pea blissful pleasure, departure
May Lily of the Valley chastity, happiness, humility
June Rose (more information later in the article)
July Larkspur purple – love, affection pink – fickleness Water lily – enlightenment, purity
August Gladiolas strength, infatuation Poppy sleep, peace, death
September Aster patience Morning Glory affection, morality
October Calendula sunshine, passion Cosmos beauty, deepest feelings of love
November Chrysanthemum longevity, joy, optimism
December Narcissus (same as Daffodil) – Holly eternal life
ROSES …..Roses come in a variety of colors and each color has a different meaning or significance. It is important to know the different meanings so you do not send the wrong message to the person you are sending roses to.
Rose color Meaning
Red love, beauty, passion, courage and respect
White purity, innocence, silence, secrecy, reverence, humility
Pink appreciation, happiness, admiration
Light pink sympathy
Yellow joy, friendship, delight, freedom, new beginning
Orange desire, enthusiasm, fascination
Red and White given together this signifies unity
Red Rosebud purity and loveliness
White Rosebud girlhood
Cream charm, thoughtfulness, graciousness
Thornless Rose Love at first sight
It is not completely clear who assigned the various meanings to each of the flowers. There is some historical background to some of the meanings, but regardless, these significances have come to be accepted thru time and for many the meanings have come to represent significant occurrences in a person’s life. If this is important to you, carefully choose the flowers, type and color, for your special someone the next time you are out shopping for flowers.