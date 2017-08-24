Float N’ Flick This Saturday In Carlsbad

The City of Carlsbad is offering two fun, family-friendly events at the Alga Norte Aquatic Center to close the summer season. Float N Flick Aug. 26 , 7 – 10 p.m. $8 per person, ages 3 and under are free.

Float in our warm water pool while enjoying the movie, Finding Dory (rated PG) under the stars on the giant outdoor screen. Rings and tubes will be available for purchase. Register in advance. Splash Bash Sept. 23 , 6 – 9 p.m. $8 per person, ages 3 and under are free.

End the season with a splash! Try your hand on one of our three floating obstacles, test your balance on our Key Logs, or just do a cannonball from one of our diving boards! Register in advance. Enjoy dinner at the Dive in Grill open during both events. Menu includes made-to-order grilled burgers, chicken sandwiches, pizza, shaved ice, ice cream and other tasty treats. Save time and avoid lines by picking up Float N' Flick event wristbands in advance. As a courtesy, wristbands will be available for pick up now through Aug. 26 at Alga Norte Aquatic Center during regular business hours. All sales are final; no refunds. Wristbands that are picked up in advance that are lost or not brought to the event will not be replaced. Alga Norte Aquatic Center is located at 6565 Alicante Road and is open seven days a week. Daily entrance to the pool is $5 per adult, $3 per child or $2 per spectator. Monthly passes are available. under special events or call For more information visit www.carlsbadconnect.org under special events or call 760-268-4777