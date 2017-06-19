Loading...
Flicks at the Fountain

 July 6, thru August 24th  2017 at 6:00 p.m. to  10:00 p.m.

Movies under the stars in downtown Carlsbad Village, just two blocks from the beach. This free community event is a favorite for all ages. Bring a low back chair and watch some of the newest releases, and a few classics too, in the fresh, summer air. Bring a picnic dinner and dine al fresco before the movie begins or choose from a multitude of Village eateries within a block from the outdoor venue. Seating begins at 6 pm; movies start at dusk (around 8 pm). Movies play every Thursday from July 6 to August 24, 2017.

Carlsbad Village – www.carlsbad-village.com

More information: carlsbad-village.com, info@carlsbad-village.com

