Flashback Fall Fest Weekend at the Moonlight Amphitheatre

Vista, CA (Oct. 2017) – Summer may be over, but the Moonlight Amphitheatre keeps its gates open as it hosts three events this fall. Moonlight Presents, the presenting program of the Moonlight, offers Flashback Fall Fest Weekend Oct. 27 and 28 followed by What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience on Nov. 11. For Halloween weekend, Flashback Fall Fest features San Diego’s favorite 80s band Betamaxx on Fri., Oct. 27 for a night of hits from everyone’s favorite decade. On Sat., Oct. 28, the Moonlight will show Disney’s classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus.

Pac-Man, Thriller, the Berlin Wall, New Coke, The Breakfast Club, and the Cabbage Patch Doll. The 1980s were a time of political change, new technology, bad fashions, and some memorable pop music. Formed in 2009, Betamaxx has been captivating audiences throughout Southern California with its authentic 80s live music experience. Packed with ultra-high energy, this seven-piece group delivers a non-stop, nostalgia-filled, rock concert that keeps audiences dancing from beginning to end. From the pop of Michael Jackson and Madonna to the New Wave of New Order and Depeche Mode to the Rock of Def Leppard and Bon Jovi, Betamaxx proves that that 80s have never gone out of style. Prior to Betamaxx taking the stage, the Moonlight will offer pre-concert activities including an 80s costume contest, trivia, and more. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 27. Tickets range $15 – $40.

On Sat., Oct. 28, bring the family for a night out at the movies for a showing of Disney’s 90s classic Hocus Pocus. Fans of the movie and families alike can experience their favorite Halloween movie like they never have before: outdoors under a brisk October sky! The movie stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy and tells the tale of three witch sisters who are resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night. It’s is up to two teenagers, a young girl, and an immortal cat to put an end to their reign of terror once and for all. The Moonlight will offer pre-movie fun including face painting for the kids and other fun activities the family will enjoy. Tickets are only $5 for lawn seats or $10 for reserved seats.

In November, the Moonlight welcomes Brian Owens as he presents What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. Celebrate the hits of the legendary Marvin Gaye in this tribute to the pioneering Motown singer-songwriter. Early solo hits like Can I Get a Witness and I Heard It Through the Grapevine share the stage with You’re All I Need to Get By and other classic duets. At its heart, Brian Owens’ Marvin Gaye Experience is about preservation of the tradition of true soul music. The show features a suite of pieces from Gaye’s What’s Going On album, which Brian counts as one of the most socially important artistic works in the history of American music. Tickets for this concert range $15 – $40.

Betamaxx Fri., Oct. 27 Gates open at 6 p.m. – Concert at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 – $40 for reserved seating; or $15 – $20 for lawn seating (includes lawn chair upon entry to the Amphitheatre. No outside lawn chairs permitted).

Disney’s Hocus Pocus Sat., Oct. 28 Gates open at 6 p.m. Movie at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $10 for reserved seats; or $5 for lawn seating (includes lawn chair upon entry to the Amphitheatre. No outside lawn chairs permitted).

