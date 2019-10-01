Flapjack Fundraiser for Operation Hope- North County

Lisa De Jesus— An Applebee’s Flapjack Fundraiser Breakfast benefiting Operation HOPE – North County was held on September 28th. The event brought many people out on a rainy Saturday morning in

support of Operation HOPE’s service to North County’s homeless families and children.

Greeting each guest were the Pride of Vista Lions Jr. Miss POV Racquel Perez and Miss POV Princess Allyce Calloway.

Guests were seated by volunteers and provided top-notch table service. Dishes of flapjacks, eggs, sausage and home fries were set out, along with coffee and orange juice.

Operation HOPE – North County recipients joined a few guests at their tables to share their stories of homelessness and other unique needs that have been met by the program. Over 14 years, there have been numerous success stories, all made possible through charitable contributions of the community and events such as this. Civic groups, churches, and families donated their time to organizing and coordinating the fundraiser.

Cindy Taylor, President of the Board of Directors of Operation HOPE – North County, attended the breakfast along with Board Secretary, Sharon Hall. Ms. Taylor said, “Community support is the heart and soul of our sustainability at Operation HOPE-North County. We are so grateful to everyone who came out to participate in our breakfast fundraiser. Every dollar raised will go into our program, Steps to Independence, which gives our families a safe place to live along with tools and resources for regaining their independence. We all serve together, and for that we are most appreciative!”

Kimie Roney, a licensed esthetician and Carlsbad business owner, came to support “a great cause”. She shared, “It is an honor and a privilege to be a part of something that really makes an impact on real people’s lives in our community. I myself have had hard times and it took kindness and support from people to turn things around. I am grateful I can give back today!”

Operation HOPE (Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement) – North County was founded in Vista based on a directive of the Vista City Council in 2003 to help homeless families find shelter. The Shelter is now maintained as a collaborative effort of the Cities of Vista and San Marcos and other government agencies, social service agencies, faith communities, foundation, and corporate support, organizations and individual volunteers. As of 2016, Operation HOPE became a full time, year round professionally case managed program.

To learn more about, or donate to, Operation HOPE – North County, visit

www.operationhopeshelter.org