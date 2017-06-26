Flames Destroy RV in Vista

Daniel Thomas, Intern….A recreational vehicle was driving in Vista when it caught fire Sunday. The incident was reported as a large vehicle fire at 3:10 PM, causing emergency personnel to be dispatched to the intersection of Riviera Drive and Taylor Street. A large plume of dark smoke could be seen miles away. The first engine arrived on scene at 3:18 PM, reporting a fully involved RV to radio traffic.

Due to the severity of the fire, a second engine was requested to be en route to the scene. The fire was extinguished by 3:23 PM, and no flames spread to any surrounding homes or vegetation. Riviera Drive was blocked temporarily due to the vehicle catching fire in the roadway. Though the RV was a total loss, no injuries were caused as a result of the blaze. It is unknown if the vehicle was used as a residence. The cause, as well as a dollar amount lost are both undetermined at this time.