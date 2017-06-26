Due to the severity of the fire, a second engine was requested to be en route to the scene. The fire was extinguished by 3:23 PM, and no flames spread to any surrounding homes or vegetation. Riviera Drive was blocked temporarily due to the vehicle catching fire in the roadway. Though the RV was a total loss, no injuries were caused as a result of the blaze. It is unknown if the vehicle was used as a residence. The cause, as well as a dollar amount lost are both undetermined at this time.
Flames Destroy RV in Vista
Daniel Thomas, Intern….A recreational vehicle was driving in Vista when it caught fire Sunday. The incident was reported as a large vehicle fire at 3:10 PM, causing emergency personnel to be dispatched to the intersection of Riviera Drive and Taylor Street. A large plume of dark smoke could be seen miles away. The first engine arrived on scene at 3:18 PM, reporting a fully involved RV to radio traffic.
