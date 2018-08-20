Flag Football and Girls Volleyball

Girls Volleyball…Girls in grades 5-8 grade are invited to be part of the North County Volleyball League. Each participant will enjoy league play while gaining proficiency in skills such as setting, bumping and serving.

Schedule and Registration

Practice Sessions for Grades 5 & 6

4 pm – 5 pm / Mon & Wed / Aug 20 – Nov 14 / REGISTER

5 pm – 6 pm / Mon & Wed / Aug 20 – Nov 14 / REGISTER

6 pm – 7 pm / Mon & Wed / Aug 20 – Nov 14 / REGISTER

Practice Sessions for Grades 7 & 8

4 pm – 5 pm / Tues & Thurs / Aug 21 – Nov 15 / REGISTER

5 pm – 6 pm / Tues & Thurs / Aug 21 – Nov 15 / REGISTER

6 pm – 7 pm / Tues & Thurs / Aug 21 – Nov 15 / REGISTER

The above times and days are for practices. These times and days are constant. Actual game times will vary between 4 pm – 6 pm (days do not change from the above for games).

To register by phone, call (760) 643-5275. To register in person, visit the Recreation Office at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive weekdays 10:30 am – 5 pm. Nearest parking lot is located at the corner of Civic Center and Alta Vista Drives.

Location

Jim Porter Recreation Center Gym – 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista

Fees $92 resident / $111 non-resident

2018 Volleyball Registration Form

Flag Football…The program consists of instruction and games. The goals of the program are to promote health and wellness, foster human development, increase cultural unity, and provide recreational experiences. Mouthpieces are required for all participants and must be purchased separately.

Grade Level League Schedule & Registration Grades 1-2 Tiny League (M/W) 4:30-5:30 pm

REGISTER Grades 3-4 Longhorn League (T/TH/S**) 4:30-5:30 pm

REGISTER Grades 5-6 Panther League (T/TH/S**) 5:30-6:30 pm

REGISTER Grades 7-8 Aztec League (M/W/S**) 5:30-6:30 pm

REGISTER

** Saturday times vary based on game schedule.

Schedule

Practices begin the week of September 4. The program continues through November 17 (November 14 for Tiny League). Schedules will be given out late September for games starting in October.

Location: Vista Sports Park – 1600 Sports Park Way, Vista

Fees

$92 resident / $111 non-residents

Registration: Register online above, or by phone at (760) 643-5275. Register in person at the Recreation Office at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. Nearest parking lot is at the corner of Civic Center and Alta Vista Drives.

2018 Flag Football Registration Form

Picture Order Form

Examples of different picture products

Information: Rob Anderson, Recreation Manager

(760) 643.5264 or (760) 643-5273