Fixit Clinic Saturday At Vista Library

2018-08-11 Vista Library

PLEASE READ: Fixit Clinic is a troubleshooting and discovery workshop where everyone’s helping everyone else fix their stuff: you are expected to actively participate in the disassembly, troubleshooting, and repair of your item so that you leave fully empowered to share your new-found confidence and insight with your friends, neighbors, and the community at large.

– Bring the broken item with all parts necessary to recreate the symptoms (carry-in only: no oversize items)

– Bring any parts and tools you already own that might be helpful (e.g. hand tools, sewing supplies)

– Come ready to clearly describe what’s wrong and what you’ve tried

– Come eager to learn and to share your skills and knowledge with others

