Fixit Clinic Saturday At Vista Library

It helps us to know in advance what you’re bringing and what’s wrong with it. And while walk-ins are always welcome, we’ll make an effort to give priority to participants who fill out form in advance.
2018-08-11 Vista Library
MAIN WEBSITE: www.fixitclinic.org, see also https://www.facebook.com/FixitClinic/, https://plus.google.com/+FixitClinic)
PLEASE READ: Fixit Clinic is a troubleshooting and discovery workshop where everyone’s helping everyone else fix their stuff: you are expected to actively participate in the disassembly, troubleshooting, and repair of your item so that you leave fully empowered to share your new-found confidence and insight with your friends, neighbors, and the community at large.
– Bring the broken item with all parts necessary to recreate the symptoms (carry-in only: no oversize items)
– Bring any parts and tools you already own that might be helpful (e.g. hand tools, sewing supplies)
– Come ready to clearly describe what’s wrong and what you’ve tried
– Come eager to learn and to share your skills and knowledge with others
Thanks; and we’re looking forward to seeing your smiling face at the Fixit Clinic!
(P.S.: If you’d like to be a Fixit Coach (first timers and fixing families always welcome!) sign up here: http://goo.gl/kwVNlv)