Kitty Morse, Contributing Writer….When we feel like driving a little further afield, we often head for The Fisherman restaurant on the San Clemente Pier. This resort town conjures up images of Orange County and its maddening traffic jams, but the restaurant is only 38 miles north of Vista.

There is something French Riviera-like in lunching on the restaurant’s wooden patio, watching the waves crash under your feet. And the view! To match the one off our very own Oceanside pier, with miles of sandy beach in either direction.

Take your time, as you look upon the shimmering ocean and the surfers who try to “shoot the pier” as the whistle of an Amtrak train sometimes pierces the sound of the waves.

The Fisherman’s menu is fit for all generations. Lunch entrees like the Soft Shell Crab Sandwich or an enormous Ahi Sandwich on focaccia bread, among others, come with a side of wide-cut fries or slaw, and warm sourdough. A birthday or an anniversary might call for a gargantuan slice of mud pie, generous enough for four.

Best to arrive before the midday crush for lunch (though, judging by their hours, this popular for breakfast or brunch.) Or you might want to sip a drink or two later, at the Oyster Bar across the way, which was voted BEST HAPPY HOUR by San Clemente People’s Choice in 2013.

Kitty Morse, a 38-year resident of Vista, writes about food and travel for local and national publications. Kitty was born in Casablanca, and is the author of 11 cookbooks. The Vista farmer’s market was the inspiration for The California Farm Cookbook which features recipes from local growers. Her latest book is Edible Flowers: A Kitchen Companion with recipes (Chefspress, 2015). She is available for talks and presentations. View her website at www.kittymorse.com.

The Fisherman’s Restaurant – San Clemente Pier, San Clemente CA (949) 498-6390 http://thefishermansrestaurant.com

Monday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. • Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. • Sunday 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.