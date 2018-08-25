First Wednesdays Music Series Returns with a New Season!

Felix y Los Gatos “Meows” at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido

Escondido, CA – August 2018 – Experience the power of performance at First Wednesdays music series, a free community concert series that happens the first Wednesday of every month from September through June.

The first First Wednesdays brings Felix y Los Gatos on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 starting at 6pm.

Formed in 2004, Felix y Los Gatos is a nationally touring act with their roots planted firmly in the desert Southwest.

With 13+ years of stage experience, the Gato’s have an improvisational style that is uniquely their own. Their sound is crafted through the cultural influences of Zydeco, Tex-Mex, Blues, and Gypsy/Jazz (Think Django Reinhardt), Swing, a dash of Outlaw country, and the sometimes mystical, spiritual realm of Santana style Latino soul style playing.

The band is comprised of Felix Peralta (aka: Gato Malo) on vocals and guitar, D.B. Gomez on button accordion, Melvin “The Honey” Crisp on drums, and Norteño Tim on bass.

Together, they make up one of the most musically diverse and entertaining acts of the desert Southwest.

Tickets to the show are FREE and are handed out on a first-come, first-seated basis as you enter the venue. Doors open one hour prior to show time, and this year’s shows will be held in the Center’s Concert Hall starting at 6 pm.

If you’d like to beat the line, reserved seats are also available for $12 ($10 for Center Members) and can be purchased below. Reserved seats must be purchased a minimum of 24 hours in advance.

Get more information about First Wednesdays or to purchase a reserved seating: http://artcenter.org/event/first-wednesdays-felix-y-los-gatos/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as theLevitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.