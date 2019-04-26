First Wednesdays Music Series Introduces Eight Scaled Violins



The Hutchins Consort Performs at the Center on May 1st

Escondido, CA – April 2019 – Experience the power of performance at our First Wednesdays music series, a free community music series that happens the first Wednesday of every month from September through June.

For the month of May, First Wednesdays showcases The Hutchins Consort on Wednesday, May 1 2019 starting at 6pm.

The Hutchins Consort plays on the eight scaled violins designed and built by luthier Dr. Carleen Hutchins.

Known for its eclectic programming, the group includes two visionary composers, who have written and arranged a vast anthology of works that embraces virtually every known musical genre.

Based in Southern California, the Hutchins Consort brings together a group of extraordinary players to tackle the challenge of adapting the techniques of traditional strings, as well as inventing new techniques, to master the instruments Dr. Hutchins created.

This ensemble of gifted musicians combines great works of virtually every musical genre — from the Renaissance to Rock.

Their performances are virtuosic, uninhibited, sometimes improvisational and always entertaining.

Tickets to the show are FREE and are handed out on a first-come, first-seated basis as you enter the venue. Doors open one hour prior to show time, and this year’s shows will be held in the Center’s Concert Hall starting at 6pm.

If you’d like to beat the line, reserved seats are also available for $12 ($10 for Center Members) and can be purchased below. Reserved seats must be purchased a minimum of 24 hours in advance.

Get more information about First Wednesdays or to purchase a reserved seating: http://artcenter.org/event/first-wednesdays-hutchins-consort/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido

With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.