First Wednesdays Music Series Brings the Voices of Our City Choir to Escondido!

Choir Brings Uplifting Music to the Center!

Escondido, CA – September 2018– Experience the power of performance at First Wednesdays music series, a free community concert series that happens the first Wednesday of every month from September through June.

For the month of October,First Wednesdays brings the beautiful voices of Voices of Our City Choiron Wednesday, October 3, 2018 starting at 6 pm.

Founded in 2016 by award winning musicians Steph Johnson and Nina Deering, Voices of Our City Choir was created in response to the housing and homelessness crisis in San Diego.

The choir serves as a space for mutual aid and community building, as well as giving voice to San Diego’s homeless community, past and present. In a short period of time (only a year and a half) the choir has helped more than 29 of their unsheltered singers to secure safe housing and/or shelter.

Voices of Our City offers assistance to members with clothing, food, transportation, health services and more with the help of donors, volunteers and the money they raise from their live performances.

Tickets to the show are FREE and are handed out on a first-come, first-seated basis as you enter the venue. Doors open one hour prior to show time, and this year’s shows will be held in the Center’s Concert Hall starting at 6pm.

If you’d like to beat the line, reserved seats are also available for $12 ($10 for Center Members) and can be purchased below. Reserved seats must be purchased a minimum of 24 hours in advance.

Get more information about First Wednesdays or to purchase a reserved seating: http://artcenter.org/event/first-wednesdays-voices-city-choir/.