First Wednesdays Brings Hip Hop for the First Time At Center For the Arts



Culture Shock San Diego Performs on Wednesday, June 5 th

Escondido, CA – May 30, 2019 – Experience the power of performance at our First Wednesdays performance series, a free community performing arts series that happens the first Wednesday of every month from September through June.



For the month of June, First Wednesdays showcases Culture Shock San Diego on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 starting at 6pm.

Culture Shock® San Diego is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Hip Hop dance troupe dedicated to innovative performance (Entertainment), artist development (Education), and community outreach (Enrichment).



Founded in 1993, Culture Shock San Diego is the originator of the world-wide network of Culture Shock International.

They are a highly diverse group of individuals who, through the power of Hip Hop music and dance, cultivate self- worth, dignity, and respect for all people throughout our global community.



Tickets to the show are FREE and are handed out on a first-come, first-seated basis as you enter the venue. Doors open one hour prior to show time, and this year’s shows will be held in the Center’s Concert Hall starting at 6 pm.

If you’d like to beat the line, reserved seats are also available for $12 ($10 for Center Members) and can be purchased below. Reserved seats must be purchased a minimum of 24 hours in advance.



Get more information about First Wednesdays or to purchase a reserved seating:

http://artcenter.org/event/first- wednesdays-culture-shock-san-diego/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts,



Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016,