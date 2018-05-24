First Wednesday Last Show Of The Season – San Diego Circus Center

Escondido, Ca. – May 2018 — The San Diego Circus Center performs for the 2017-18 season finale of the California Center for the Arts, Escondido’s First Wednesdays community program on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7 pm.

The San Diego Circus Center is devoted to advancing circus training in North America and enriching the lives of our community by teaching circus disciplines, art, and culture.

They offer a variety of live performances throughout the year and strive for the highest level of performance, choreography, and showmanship. Experience trapeze, tight wire, cyr wheel, and more! We’re sure you’ll enjoy the show!

Tickets for this event are FREE and handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open one hour prior to show time.

If you’d like to beat the line, reservations are available for $12 ($10 for CCAE Members) and must be purchased a minimum of 24-hours in advance.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.