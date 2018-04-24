First Time Home Buyer Seminar

First time Home Seminar for clients looking to buy.
Thursday Apr 26th 5:30am-7am
Lender, Realtor, and Title representative available for all your questions in a fun manner. This seminar is made for clients specifically who would like to buy a home in the near future. Seminar will have everything one needs to know to make the dream come true. Light food and Drinks will be served. RSVP to 858-254-5774 or cburkett@financeofamerica.com Thank you, Charlie Burkett
Better re-run this item unless you are really doing it at 5:30 in the morning!
That is the information they sent..