First Show of Oceanside Theatre’s 9th Season is the Moving Play “Foxfire”

TR Robertson

TR Robertson — The touching, moving story of one families fight to retain their home high on the mountain top of a rural George mountain is wonderfully staged for Oceanside Theatre’s first play of their 9th Season at the Brooks Theatre on Coast Highway. The play, “Foxfire”, is a play taken from the books by Susan Cooper and Hume Cronyn. A series of books by Cooper and Cronyn center on the Appalachian culture and traditions in north Georgia and the struggle to keep their amazing traditions relevant in an every changing world.

The original play first appeared at the Stratford Festival in 1980. The play made it to Broadway in 1982 starring Jessica Tandy as Annie Nations. Tandy would win a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a play and also win a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play. Hume Cronyn, co-author, played Hector Nations in the play which also starred a young Keith Carradine as Dillard Nations. Tandy would go on to win an Emmy Award for her role when the play appeared as a Hallmark movie for television. John Denver replaced Carradine for the television movie. Interestingly, Cronyn was married to Tandy for over 50 years and several years after she passed away, he married co-author Susan Cooper. Cronyn passed away in 2003. Cooper has won numerous awards for her children’s fantasy novels as well.

Photos by Ken Jacques

The play features Blue Grass music from the hills and mountains of the Appalachian Mountains. The story centers on the Nations family; an aging mother, Annie, still living on the old homestead; a son, Dillard, who has left the mountains, now living in Florida, and pursuing a singing career more in a country western vein; a cousin, Holly, who challenges Dillard to find his roots; a real estate agent, Prince Carpenter, who wants to purchase one of the final remaining homesteads in this area; and the ghost of Annie’s husband, Hector, who keeps appearing to her as long as she stays on her homestead Stony Lonesome. Through Hector and through flashbacks we learn a lot about the family, Hector and Annie’s long relationship, Dillard’s upbringing and Hector and Annie’s philosophy of hanging on to customs and traditions they have known and practiced all their lives.

Veteran actor Jim Chovick, who has been seen in numerous productions all over San Diego County, is a perfect fit for the curmudgeonly, cantankerous, stubborn, humorous Hector Nations. His gruff, gravelly voice fits this role wonderfully. His counterpart, as wife Annie, is Dagmar Krause Fields, equally masterful in her role as the moderately stubborn, sensitive, caring wife and mother, caught between adapting to the changes going on in her life or hanging on to a life that is becoming more and more difficult for her. The conversations between Fields and Chovick, when Hector appears to Annie, are mesmerizing in their timing and realism, almost as if you are watching in on two married partners speaking, arguing and disagreeing with one another.

Adam Daniels plays son Dillard. Daniels has a pleasant singing voice and presents Dillard as the concerned son who had a bit of a rough childhood as the son of a very hard-nosed father. Dillard wants to do what is right, in his eyes, for his mother, but is also conflicted about the changes going on in his own life. Bob Himlin plays the real estate agent, who you want to believe is presenting an honest offer and not trying to “pull a fast one” on the Dillard’s. Himlin last appeared at OTC last season in “Man of La Mancha”. Playing cousin Holly Burrell is Maria Hotovy, in her first performance for Oceanside Theatre. Holly is very concerned for Annie’s plight and her decisions and she is not afraid to question and advise Dillard about the direction his musical career has taken or his intentions for Annie’s future, “Is leaven’ here what she wants or what you want?”. Pete Zanko rounds out the cast as the Doctor, who in a flashback, helps in the delivery of Hector and Annie’s son Dillard. Zank is also the Assistant Stage Manager.

Appearing before the play begins, as we entered the theatre, is the “Foxfire” Bluegrass Band and they also perform as Dillard’s band members. Band members include Dan Sankey on banjo and fiddle, Jim Blakemore on guitar, Mary Jane Cupp on mandolin, and Ted Leib on electric Bass. Sankey, Blakemore and Cupp are all active in the San Diego Bluegrass scene, performing in numerous other venues around the county. Leib is also the Oceanside Theatre’s Director for “Foxfire” and the Sound Designer and the OTC Artistic Director.

Other members of the Creative Team include Production Manager’s Barbara Barber and Bridgette Young, Stage Manager Charmaine Reed, Lighting Designers Mitchell Simkovsky and Eric Ward, Costume Designer Bernice Brosious, Set Designer Alyssa Kane, Set Construction Rogelio Rosales and Assistant Stage Manager Morgan Zwotiner.

This is a fascinating play that deals with what many families are dealing with around the country when it comes to elderly parent(s) and the decision surrounding what is best for them and for the family. Tough choices and tough decisions for all concerned.

“Foxfire” will only be on stage until October 27th at Brooks Theatre, 217 N. Coast Highway. Tickets are available at www.oceansidetheatre.org or call 760-433-8900.