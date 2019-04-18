First Marine Division Band Returns to the California Center for the Arts in April for Two Shows!

Escondido, CA. – April 16, 2019 – The First Marine Division Band returns to the California Center for the Arts, Escondido for two nights on Tuesday, April 23rd and Wednesday, April 24th at 7pm!

Camp Pendleton’s finest musicians will perform a wide selection of music demonstrating the versatility of the band while showcasing the incredible talent they have in their ranks.

Concert Program Includes:

Full Band: Game of Thrones, Star Spangled Banner, March of the Leathernecks, Death Valley Suite 2&4, Silverado

Small Ensembles: Route 66, Ain’t No Mountain, Life is a Highway, City of New Orleans, Saints, Battle Hymn of the Republic

Full Band: St. Louis Blues March, Ride, Joyce’s 71st NY Reg. Marc, Liberty Bell, West Side Story, Lincoln Portrait, American Pageant, Armed Forces 72, Stars and Stripes Forever

This concert is FREE and open to the public, but space is limited and tickets are required.

Seats are General Admission by section. Choose your section now and select your specific seats in that section on the night of the show.

RSVP / reserve online at ArtCenter.org, or at the Center ticket office, or by calling 800.988.4253.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido

With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.