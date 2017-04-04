Loading...
First Friday Art Walk Downtown Oceanside

April 4, 2017

Friday, April 7. 5-9 pm.First Friday Art Walk See an Artist…Be an Artist Not only can you see dozens of talented local artists, you can be an artist by collaborating in the first “audience participation” art walk to be held in downtown Oceanside. Art supplies will be available in Artist Alley and the artists will provide suggestions for adding to the canvas “art in progress” as participants walk through more than 15 venues. The Art Walk is a free event and welcomes all ages. Join us as we feature our vibrant art community showcasing live performances, music, poetry, art education, culinary samples and pop-up art galleries. Visit www.oceansideartwalk.org for more information.

