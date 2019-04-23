First Annual Cinco De Mayo In North County

We are so excited that we will be having our first Cinco De Mayo North County Event in Escondido after 20 years. Join us for this famous and popular Mexican Celebration!

Let the fun begin at Cinco De Mayo North County!

Since our Folkloric groups were so popular at our past events thru the years, and many opted to participate, we are considering inviting the New Mayor of Escondido Paul McNamara to meet our biggest Mexican Latino community.

We will be presenting and handing out some special awards for recognition of hard work of selected participants and volunteers.

We are always in need of volunteers at our events. Please consider volunteering a few hours of your time with us. We would really appreciate it. This event wouldn’t be possible without you and without the support of the Escondido Community and we want to thank the Escondido Community for helping to bring this event to life, yes we are ‘The City of Choice”!

Thank you again for making this event possible; our First Annual Cinco De Mayo North County

We will see you here!

Location: Grape Day Park, 321 N. Broadway Blvd. Escondido Ca, 92025 -Time: 11-5 pm

All day of Food, Fun and Festivities!

For Vending opportunities and/or volunteering, contact -760-855-8115 / Angel Aguilar

Happy Cinco de Mayo!!!!