All consumer fireworks are illegal in the City of Oceanside and the County of San Diego. This includes sparklers, firecrackers, cherry bombs, roman candles, bottle rockets and even poppers. Those in possession of fireworks will be cited by the Oceanside Police Department.

Every year, thousands of firework-related injuries are treated in U.S. hospital emergency rooms. Some fireworks incidents turn deadly. The highest injury rates were for teenagers aged 15 -19 and children aged 5 – 9. The Oceanside Fire and Police Departments urge you to obey the law and leave fireworks to professionals.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) research, there are far more U.S. fires reported on a typical Independence Day than on any other day, and fireworks account for more than half of those fires. Every year, fireworks cause an estimated 18,500 reported fires, including 1,400 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires, and 16,900 outdoor fires. These fires result in an estimated $42 million in direct property damage.

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public display conducted by trained professionals.