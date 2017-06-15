Fireworks Display July 3 – Celebrate City’s 129th Anniversary 6/15

The City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation Division and the Friends of Oceanside Parks will host a Fireworks Show on Monday, July 3, 2017, at El Corazon in celebration of Oceanside’s 129th anniversary. Fireworks will begin at 9:00 p.m. The recommended viewing area is on Rancho Del Oro Drive, which will be closed at 5:00 p.m. from Oceanside Boulevard north to Mesa Drive. There will be music, entertainment and food trucks beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Please take public transportation or carpool and park in the business park behind the Marriott Hotels. The Sprinter, in addition to regular Monday service, will be running an eastbound train from Oceanside at 10:03 p.m. (arriving at Rancho Del Oro station at 10:14 p.m.) and a westbound train from Escondido at 9:33 p.m. (arriving at Rancho Del Oro at 10:13 p.m.) for people to return home after the fireworks display.

Please bring a beach chair/blanket to sit on. No alcohol or dogs are permitted at this free, family-friendly event. For questions, please contact Oceanside Parks & Recreation at(760) 435-5041, visit the website at www.oceansiderec.com and follow us on Facebook at “City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”