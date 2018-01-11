A Fireman’s Fund Created

Due to an idea from one of the residents in the senior community, Vista del Mar, a group went to the Vista Firefighters Station House No. 1 before Christmas and helped make a dream come true. A Fireman’s Fund was announced for donations due to the many emergency trips made by medical firemen. Contributions came in over $1000.00.

The VDM Board President told them, “the special gift came from a group of extraordinary people.” The Captain announced, “this is a FIRST for them” and would enable their kitchen to have a custom-made table with the station emblem on it.” The firemen than gave a tour of the facility.