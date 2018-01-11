Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  A Fireman’s Fund Created

A Fireman’s Fund Created

By   /  January 11, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Due to an idea from one of the residents in the senior community, Vista del Mar, a group went to the Vista Firefighters Station House No. 1 before Christmas and helped make a dream come true.  A Fireman’s Fund was announced for donations due to the many emergency trips made by medical firemen. Contributions came in over $1000.00.

The VDM Board President told them, “the special gift came from a group of extraordinary people.” The Captain announced, “this is a FIRST for them” and would enable their kitchen to have a custom-made table with the station emblem on it.” The firemen than gave a tour of the facility.

 

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 9 hours ago on January 11, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: January 11, 2018 @ 11:24 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

When Pigs Fly Opens in Downtown Historic Vista

Read More →