Fire Volunteer Programs

, the City’s CERT program will teach as many adult volunteers as possible in light search and rescue, basic fire suppression, emergency management and medical triage. Additionally, part of the curriculum includes developing emergency preparedness kits, reviewing home safety, and building community protection strategies. The greatest good for the greatest number of people is the goal; to start evacuations and first aid as quickly as possible and serve other time-critical emergency functions to help save lives and property.

There are two sessions each year. One in the spring and one in the fall. The class will meet in San Marcos at the Public Safety Training facility each Wednesday from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. The final class will take place on a Saturday and will be a hands on disaster simulation. The CERT program covers a wide range of topics including fire safety and basic medical operations. The instructors are from the Vista Fire Department and provide a wide range of background and experience. Register through the Vista CERT website at www.vistacert.org.

CERT provides refresher and advanced training to volunteers throughout the year and provides expertise and support to organizations in Vista. CERT volunteers also stay involved through participation in local and regional disaster simulation drills.

Contact Deputy Chief Ned Vander Pol

P: 760.643.5340 – E: Ned Vander Pol

Senior Volunteer Fire Program

The City of Vista Fire Department is recruiting residents for a volunteer program to help with day-to-day administrative services, as well as emergency incident support. The program is designed to recruit and train persons aged 50 and older to support the department’s operations. Examples of volunteer responsibilities include: picking up and delivering supplies and mail between fire stations; fire prevention education; assisting with the Smoke Alarm Program; providing support such as hydration and food to firefighters at fires and other extended emergency incidents; and conducting fire station tours.

Download an Application for Senior Volunteer Fire program.

Please mail or drop the application off: Vista Civic Center, Fire Department, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084 or e-mail the completed form to Deputy Chief Ned Vander Pol.

Contact Fire Captain Michael Lemire

P: 760.643-5331 – E: Michael Lemire