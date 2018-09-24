Loading...
Fire Station No 5 Open House On October 13th

Vista Fire Department Station No. 5

.On Saturday, October 13 from 1 pm to 4 pm, the public is invited to meet local firefighters during the City of Vista’s annual Open House at Fire Station No. 5, 2009 S. Melrose Drive. Planned in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, October 7-13, the Vista residents and visitors can take a peek into a firefighter’s life by touring the station and can learn about fire prevention and safety. Adults will learn how to use a fire extinguisher on an actual fire and children’s activities are planned.

“This is a great opportunity to find out about the Vista Fire Department and to hear from their local firefighters,” said Fire Chief Jeff Hahn. “Residents can learn how to better prepare for wildfire or other emergencies and check out how our department operates. We will also have fun fire safety activities for children of all ages. This is a great way to meet the first responders who are keeping the community safe. Please drop by to see us.” The event is free and open to the public.

To learn more, visit cityofvista.com or call 760.643.2801.

