 Fire Season is Here Time To Be Prepared Say CalFire

High winds and low humidity can transform a small, easily controlled fire into a catastrophic event. As we know, there is always the potential for wild fire in our region. Becoming informed is the first step to living safer and smarter. The key is to design a plan for wildfire, prepare your home and surroundings, and practice fire-safe activities.

BE READY: Long before fire threatens, be prepared and plan your evacuation. Maintain defensible space around your home.

Remove or isolate plants known to be highly flammable.

Make a list of items to take during an evacuation.

Assemble an Emergency Supply Kit to take if evacuated.

Learn alternate ways out of your neighborhood in case the usual way is blocked.

Plan how you’ll transport your pet, if necessary.

Do not leave garden sprinklers on: it reduces water pressure necessary for firefighters.

Designate an out-of-area contact through whom family members can relay information.

Listen to local TV/Radio news. If officials instruct you to leave, do so immediately.E

