Fire Inspection Fraud Protection

The City of Oceanside wants to be certain that business owners are aware of unsolicited inspections regarding fire protection systems and areas related to fire safety. Businesses in Oceanside and surrounding areas have been recently victimized by individuals claiming to have been sent by the “Fire Marshal” or “Fire Department” to conduct inspections. Fire inspections are conducted by Oceanside Fire Department personnel dressed in a uniform that should clearly identify them as a City of Oceanside employee. The uniform will include an Oceanside Fire Department patch on their shoulder and an Oceanside Fire Department badge on their chest. They will also carry a City of Oceanside Fire Department identification card. They will be driving a vehicle with clear markings, including a City seal. An Oceanside Fire Inspector or Firefighter will not have any issues producing proper identification or a business card. The Oceanside Fire Department will not accept any payment on site. If you have reason to believe that the inspection being conducted is not by a City employee, please do not hesitate to contact us at 760-435-4101 There are reputable and licensed companies that are retained by property managers to perform regular inspection, testing, and maintenance of fire safety systems. These companies should be able to provide information related to their contracts that allow a business owner to ensure they are present for legitimate reasons. Business Owner Rights  Ask to see proper identification or state licensing credentials for fire protection services. Refuse fire protection services if proper identification cannot be provided.

 Understand exactly what work is to be performed and receive a detailed estimate before consenting to services.

 Retain all parts that were replaced.

 Receive and retain an invoice.

 Contact the Fire or Police Department for assistance. Protect Your Business from Fraud  Never sign a blank invoice.

 Be cautious of service companies that show up without being previously contacted.

 Educate employees on business owner rights and fraudulent practices. Remember … You can always refuse service and call the Fire Prevention Office at You can always refuse service and call the Fire Prevention Office at 760-435-4101 to schedule an Oceanside Fire Department Inspector to visit your business. We will gladly advise you of any needed service. Greg Van Voorhees, Assistant Fire Marshall