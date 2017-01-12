Fire Fighters Respond to Structural Fire in Vista

On January 12, 2017 at 9:28 AM Vista Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 1400 block of Montgomery Drive in Vista. The first firefighters arrived at 9:33 AM and reported fire in a 2 car detached garage. The adjacent residence and an RV were being threatened by the fire. The fire was contained to the garage and the garage was completely destroyed by the fire. The fire was contained at 9:43 AM. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

A fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire. A neighbor across the street from the home noticed the fire and called 911.

Twenty two firefighters responded to the fire. The Carlsbad and San Marcos Fire Departments assisted the Vista Fire Department.