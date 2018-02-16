Loading...
Fire Damages Commercial Structure in Vista

Daniel Thomas–The venting of a commercial structure that houses a coffee roasting facility ignited Wednesday, causing a full response from local fire agencies. The incident was reported at approximately 3:24 PM Friday at 1311 Specialty Drive in Vista, near Business Park Drive. Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol tells TheVistaPress.com that the fire was out upon arrival of fire personnel, and they remained on scene to assist with the investigation and cleanup of the fire, adding that this business has had an incident in the past.

It is unknown exactly what caused the venting to catch fire, though it likely was related to the roasting operations in the facility. A dollar amount of the damage is also unknown at this time. Video of this incident is available is linked below.

Video:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gEsPAbwFpY0oNZWV_Wg872F5LNDlzazN/view?usp=sharing

Photos and Video by Daniel Thomas

