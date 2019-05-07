Fire Awareness Symposium: Five Years After Poinsettia Fire﻿

The Symposium Will Help Better Prepare Business Community for Hazardous Wildfires

Carlsbad, CA — It’s been five years since the Poinsettia fire, one of the most destructive wildfires in northern San Diego County. This fire was the second most damaging of the 2014 San Diego wildfires, causing an estimated $22.5 million in damage. To highlight this perennial hazard in southern California and the importance of wildfire preparation, the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Ready Carlsbad Business Alliance (RCBA) will hold a Fire Awareness Symposium. RCBA is a relationship between the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, the City of Carlsbad and local businesses. The event will take place on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Carlsbad Safety Center, located at 2560 Orion Way, Carlsbad, CA 9208. The focus is business sector preparedness.

In 2017 and 2018, the State witnessed California’s largest, most damaging and lethal wildfires, and the Carlsbad environment remains vulnerable to future dangers. Preparedness can mitigate wildfire impact on continuity of business operations and can help accelerate recovery.

To increase community awareness and preparedness for this hazard, Symposium guests will have the opportunity to learn about ways to protect their homes, businesses, and lives during wildfire outbreaks. Various topics will be covered during the Symposium, including a review of fire hazards, response operations, how to prepare employees, recent advancements in alerts, warnings and evacuation procedures, and lessons from recent devastating fires. Speakers will include industry representatives from Public Safety, Public Education, Business Sector, Congregate Care, Mental Health and Wellness.



Admission to the event costs $15 per person and includes breakfast. Seating is limited. For more information about the Symposium or to purchase tickets, please contact the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce by visiting www.carlsbad.org or calling (760) 931-8400.

