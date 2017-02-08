AT THE OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY …

The Oceanside Public Library is celebrating Valentine’s Week in Oceanside with Fine Free Week February 12-18, 2017. Fine Free Week is an opportunity for the Library to welcome back customers who have stopped visiting or using the Library’s services because of overdue charges or unreturned items. For this one week, Library users can return overdue items to any Oceanside Public Library location and have the fines on those items forgiven. Sorry, lost items and other fines and fees are not eligible. For more information, please call 760-435-5600.