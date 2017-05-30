Final Two Hearings Set on Elections By District – Traducción en Español

Agenda – City Council Members: Mayor Judy Ritter, Deputy Mayor John Franklin , Council members John Aguilera, Amanda Rigby and Joe Green.

COUNCIL MEMBER SPECIAL MEETING MAY 30, 2017 – 6:00 P.M. City Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista

A Special meeting, no opportunity is provided to speak on matters not listed on the agenda.

The City of Vista has an at-large election system, where voters of the entire city elect all members of the City Council. The Vista City Council is moving toward a “by-district” election system after the City received a letter from a law firm claiming the city is violating the California Voting Rights Act. “By district” election systems divide the city into geographic sections. Voters in each section choose their City Council representative, who must also live in that district. The mayor’s position would still be elected citywide.

A professional demographer, National Demographics Corporation, has been hired by the City to create proposed district boundaries. The proposed district boundary maps, with feedback from residents, will be considered at two public hearings in May and the City Council will then hold a final public hearing in June and adopt the ordinance.

Upcoming Public Meetings

Tuesday, May 30 at 6 pm, Vista Civic Center Council Chambers (Public Hearing)

Tuesday, June 13 at 5:30 pm, Vista Civic Center Council Chambers (Public Hearing)

In order to have the maps available for viewing and discussion, the City’s demographic consultants need to publish the maps one week before the meeting at which they may be discussed. For the May 18 meeting, maps should be submitted by May 10 and for the May 30 meeting, maps should be submitted by May 22.

