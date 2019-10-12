Film Hub Grand Opening

Loading...
Vista, CA — Join us for a commencement ceremony, Ribbon Cutting, appetizers, drinks, tours of our completed Sound Stage, Podcast room, and Control/ Editing room! On November 8th from 3 PM to 6 PM at The Film Hub 170 Eucalyptus, Vista.

Music, Food and drinks. We are an innovative coworking office space with video & audio facilities.
Come try out our coworking space with this One Day Free Pass.

CLICK TO RSVP

Inspired Images Studios (Visit us by appointment only while under construction) 170 Eucalyptus Ave. Vista, CA 92084 –  760-643-0850   Office Hours Mon-Fri 9 AM- 5 PM

info@inspiredimagesstudios.com

www.inspiredimagesstudios.com 

