FILIPINO CULTURAL CELEBRATION IN OCEANSIDE JUNE 10

The Filipino-American Cultural Organization (FACO) and the Oceanside Public Library will be hosting the 16th Annual Filipino Cultural Celebration on Saturday, June 10, 2017. The event will take place at the Oceanside Civic Center Plaza and Library, located at 330 N. Coast Highway in downtown Oceanside from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. Event admission is free and open to the public.

True to its theme, “Preserving the Filipino Culture in Modern America,” the Celebration will offer attendees a day full of Philippine folk dancing and music, colorful costumes, special performances from local Filipino-American talents, and delicious Filipino and international cuisine. Special guest performers will include celebrity performer Jo Awayan, the Feel Some Groove band, and well-known Filipino-American announcer Hula Ramos. Other event highlights will include the presentation of the 2017 Little Miss Fil-Am, Miss Pre-teen Fil-Am and Mrs. Fil-Am candidates and winners. Guests will be delighted by the dance performance of the FACO Cultural Dance Group and the debut of FACO’s Maharlika Choir Group. Scholarships will be awarded to deserving Filipino-American high school seniors in North San Diego County and in the Philippines.

The event offers crafts and activities for children in the courtyard of the Civic Center Library Community Rooms until 5:00 p.m., and will include storytelling by two special guests, Carol Cabrera and Dorina Gilmore, both children’s book authors, starting at 3:00 p.m. A magician will entertain young guests; and Darna, the “Wonder Woman” of the Philippines, will meet her young fans for photo opportunities and to teach them about the heroine. Inside the Library some fun Philippine collectibles will be on display, and short videos about Filipino cooking and tourism will be showing continuously. There will be a variety of vendors offering their products and services in the Plaza area.

Now in existence for almost 40 years, FACO is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, whose platform includes: youth education; disaster relief; preservation and promotion of cultural heritage; providing scholarships to Filipinos in the USA and the Philippines; participation in 2013 and 2016 building projects to serve education and community needs in the Philippines; donations to the House of the Philippines project in Balboa Park and the Oceanside Public Library; providing free Tagalog classes and cultural dance lessons to its members; and forming its own choir group. The mission of the Oceanside Public Library, serving the community since 1904, is “To Engage, Inform, Connect and Inspire.”

For more information about the event, please visit www.filamcultural.com or call Rein Hanson at (760) 687-6968 or Dorothy Mahimer at(650) 580-7632. For Library information visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.