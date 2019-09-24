TUESDAY, SEPT. 24, 2019 – MUSEUM OF PHOTOGRAPHIC ARTS IN BALBOA PARK. Documentary by San Diego Entrepreneur-Turned-Artist Opens Fifth Annual GI Film Festival San Diego

Opening Night film documents visual art project to transform battered Vietnam War era Army helicopter into a message of healing and positivity

This year is the 50th anniversary of Huey #174 being shot down in the Vietnam War

September is National Suicide Prevention Month: ‘Take Me Home Huey’ encourages the healing of post-traumatic stress and overcoming suicidal thoughts through the visual arts

WHAT:

The GI Film Festival San Diego, our city’s six-day military film festival, opens with a heartfelt documentary short “Take Me Home Huey” featuring the transformation of U.S. Army Huey #174 helicopter that was destined for the scrapyard into a colorful, inspirational sculpture by contemporary artist and San Diego resident Steve Maloney. Maloney is a Vietnam War era veteran.

The film, directed by Alicia H. Brauns and Christine Steele, is a commentary on how Vietnam War veterans never received a respectful welcome home and delivers a powerful message of healing and captures the poignant project that reunites some of these veterans who used this very helicopter — #174 — in wartime until it was shot down on Valentine’s Day 1969 during a medical rescue mission and resulted in the death of two of their service brothers.

In addition to Maloney, some of the film subjects in “Take Me Home Huey” are expected to attend the Opening Night celebration and will participate in a panel discussion after the screening to discuss the film and its impact.

A full house is expected for this screening. View movie trailer for “Take Me Home Huey” here.

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 WHERE: Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA, Balboa Park), 1649 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101

WHY IS THIS IMPORTANT:

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, it is estimated that approximately 7.3 million Americans who served during the Vietnam War from 1964 and 1975 are alive today. However, many Vietnam War era veterans do not share their stories or experiences, and are affected by post-traumatic stress (PTS). The traumas of war can leave battle scars which can lead to loneliness, doubts of worthiness and responsibility, and suicide. Projects like “Take Me Home Huey” are very important to help veterans process their experience and begin or continue their healing journey.

In 2012, Rancho Santa Fe artist Steve Maloney was given the opportunity to create an art piece to be featured in the Palm Springs Air Museum. Inspired by the 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Vietnam War, the sculpture aimed to honor Vietnam War veterans who never received a respectful welcome home after their service overseas.

The film inspires dialogue about post-traumatic stress, survivor’s guilt, and the importance of never giving up, especially for the veterans and loved ones who have lived with the long-lasting personal effects of war and the tragic crash of #174 on Valentine’s Day 1969.

VISUALS AND SPOKESPERSONS:

Steve Maloney, executive producer and project creator, “Take Me Home Huey”

Karl Renz, veteran and film subject, “Take Home Huey”

Tom Nash, veteran and film subject, “Take Home Huey”

Paul Battaglia, veteran and film subject, “Take Home Huey”

Jerry McNelly, veteran and film subject, “Take Home Huey”

Additional filmmakers who have films throughout the week.

GI Film Festival San Diego advisory committee members will attend and be available to speak to the importance of a military-themed film festival and what it means to San Diego’s military community.

Spanish language spokespersons may be available on-site. Please call in advance to confirm.

ABOUT “TAKE ME HOME HUEY” … The film documents contemporary artist Steve Maloney’s transformation of a wounded warbird, into a colorful sculpture. As the battered helicopter becomes whole, stories of Vietnam veterans and their families parallel the healing journey of Huey #174, and viewers begin to understand what veterans must face finding relief from trauma sustained during the war. When the surviving crew of #174 is finally reunited with their helicopter, the Huey is no longer a combat gunship or air ambulance but has taken on a new life as an ambassador of healing, encouraging dialogue between surviving soldiers and their families working to heal old war wounds.

ABOUT THE GI FILM FESTIVAL SAN DIEGO:

The six-day film festival is from Tuesday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 29 with films primarily screened at two locations, including the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) in Balboa Park and UltraStar Cinemas at Hazard Center.

The popular Opening Night Screening will take place at MOPA where the festivities will continue through Friday, Sept. 27. The film festival will then move to UltraStar Cinemas at Hazard Center on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29.

San Diego is now the only place where the GI Film Festival takes place and hosts the film awards competition and the overall running of the festival.

A selection of 34 films for, by and about military service members and veterans from around the world will be presented at this year’s festival.

The stories of these veterans and active duty personnel are countless. And as our population ages, these stories can be lost forever. That’s why the GI Film Festival San Diego is so important in the role of preserving our military history and creating community among military and civilians.

This year, film themes range from survivor’s guilt, healing through visual and performing arts, struggling with military trauma, and the LGBTQIA+ community. Selections also highlight military experiences from within the Asian and Pacific Island cultures, as well as international films from Australia and Israel. Wars covered in this year’s lineup span the Civil War to present day conflicts. Also new this year is a film with a U.S. Coast Guard storyline.

The films were screened and selected by an advisory committee with representatives from some of San Diego’s most trusted veteran and military support organizations, including Elizabeth Hospice, Challenged Athletes Foundation, and Courage to Call. Military veterans and allies who also work in film, theatre, photography and television production also participate on the committee.

Every advisory committee member volunteers their time, effort, and expertise to select films to not only ensure authenticity, but also provide guidance on how the festival can better serve the military and film community.

In addition to the several national and international films selected for the festival, San Diego-centric films are once again included in this year’s schedule — and are a big part of why the festival exists.

Through the festival’s collaboration with Film Consortium San Diego, a social enterprise whose goal is to increase and foster film and television production in the region, the GI Film Festival San Diego has attracted several local filmmakers and actors who are given an opportunity to share their passion for creative storytelling on the big screen.

The festival’s popular Local Film Showcase is once again set to feature films with San Diego County connections, giving them an opportunity to showcase their creative work on a national level.

ADDITIONAL SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

Wednesday, Sept. 25: The second day of the GI Film Festival San Diego continues at MOPA featuring films that focus on the post 9/11 military experience. Making their World Premiere in the 7:30 p.m. film block are the documentary short “A Serving Story” and documentary feature “Homemade.”

The second day of the GI Film Festival San Diego continues at MOPA featuring films that focus on the post 9/11 military experience. Making their World Premiere in the 7:30 p.m. film block are the documentary short “A Serving Story” and documentary feature “Homemade.” Thursday, Sept. 26: Screenings will be held at MOPA at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.., including stories on the healing arts, the Vietnam War, and the Drama Block: Intense Stories of Service.

Screenings will be held at MOPA at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.., including stories on the healing arts, the Vietnam War, and the Drama Block: Intense Stories of Service. Friday, Sept. 27: This will be the final screening day at MOPA and will begin with the Drama Block: Not Your Everyday Story, which includes films that highlight the LGBTQ community and inspirational narrative shorts like “#3 Normandy Lane,” “Polka.,” and “A Rodeo Film.” The evening closes with “The Black String” starring Frankie Muniz (“Malcolm in the Middle”).

This will be the final screening day at MOPA and will begin with the Drama Block: Not Your Everyday Story, which includes films that highlight the LGBTQ community and inspirational narrative shorts like “#3 Normandy Lane,” “Polka.,” and “A Rodeo Film.” The evening closes with “The Black String” starring Frankie Muniz (“Malcolm in the Middle”). Saturday, Sept. 28: The GI Film Festival San Diego moves to the UltraStar Cinemas at Hazard Center, including documentary features that highlight military experiences from World War II, the Vietnam War and post 9/11.

The GI Film Festival San Diego moves to the UltraStar Cinemas at Hazard Center, including documentary features that highlight military experiences from World War II, the Vietnam War and post 9/11. Sunday, Sept. 29: The film festival closes at the UltraStar Cinemas at Hazard Center with stories of survival and heroism with screenings at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

About GI Film Festival San Diego … The GI Film Festival San Diego is organized by KPBS in partnership with the Film Consortium San Diego and the GI Film Group. Official sponsors of the 2019 GI Film Festival San Diego include Kaminskiy Design & Remodeling, The Super Dentists, BAE Systems, AT&T, Family Fare, SAG-AFTRA, and Scatena Daniels Communications. The GI Film Festival San Diego is a proud member of the San Diego Veterans Coalition and the San Diego Military Family Collaborative. For complete details on the 5th annual festival, visit GIFilmFestivalSD.org.

Website: gifilmfestivalsd.org/2019/