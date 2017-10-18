Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  FEMALE ROCKERS TAKE THE STAGE AT THE BALBOA THEATRE 1/15/2018

FEMALE ROCKERS TAKE THE STAGE AT THE BALBOA THEATRE 1/15/2018

By   /  October 18, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
 

 

FEMALE ROCKERS TAKE THE STAGE AT
THE BALBOA THEATRE

One from the 60s and one from today–both have been hailed as having “a once- in-a-generation voice.” The music of rock and blues icon Janis Joplin and Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Beth Hart will fill the historic Balboa Theatre and both shows promise to take audiences on a rockin’ thrill ride of female power, music and nostalgia.

The Tony® Award-nominated Broadway musical A Night With Janis Joplin will hit the stage for two nights this October, with February bringing the smoky rock and blues of Beth Hart’s “Fire on the Floor” Tour.
A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN
October 25 & 26, 8:00 pm
More Information

Like a comet that burned too brightly to last, Janis Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock & roll. A Night With Janis Joplin is a musical journey celebrating the artist and her biggest musical influences – trailblazers like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, all of whom inspired Joplin to become one of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s greatest legends. Her unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made Joplin a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Audiences will enjoy Joplin’s favorites, including “Piece of My Heart,” “Cry Baby,” “Me and Bobby McGee,” and many others. A Night With Janis Joplin is Created, Written and Directed by Randy Johnson.

The New York Times raved that A Night with Janis Joplin “rocks the house” and Variety called it “electrifying.” New York 1 cheered, “This will rock your socks off!”
BETH HART’S “FIRE ON THE FLOOR” TOUR  

FEBRUARY 18, 2018, 7 pm

More Information  Tickets on sale September 22.

Beth Hart is on fire! The Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter is riding a creative tidal wave, spinning out acclaimed albums, hooking up with the biggest names in music and rocking the house each night with that celebrated burnt-honey voice. In 2016, the headline news is Beth’s latest album, Fire On The Floor, a release that even this fiercely self-critical artist describes as “pretty frickin’ good.”The Blues Magazine once dubbed Beth Hart “the ultimate female rock star”, and there’s no doubt that her two-decade career is the ultimate thrill-ride. Born in Los Angeles, she released a fistful of hit albums through the ’90s, then reignited in the post-millennium as both a solo artist and the head-turning vocalist for guitar heroes like Joe Bonamassa, Jeff Beck and Slash. “Extraordinary,” wroteThe Times of her once-a-generation voice box, while
The Guardian praised her “daring, brooding and angry” performances.
Ticket Chargeline & Information
570-1100 (619/760/858 area codes)

Monday   Friday, 10a-6p (closed holidays) www.sdbalboa.org

Media Contact:
Toni Robin, tr@trprsandiego.com, 858.483.3918

 High resolution photos available upon request 

About San Diego Theatres

San Diego Theatres is a not-for-profit arts organization that successfully operates the Civic and Balboa Theatres in downtown San Diego, serving over 450,000 patrons annually through arts and entertainment presentations. Its mission is to enrich all the people of its region through exceptional performing arts and education experiences, to foster collaboration in the arts community, and to be a catalyst for economic development in downtown San Diego. Through San Diego Theatres and its arts and community partners, the people of this region are enriched, empowered, and entertained. Spirit, charisma, and vitality of all are nurtured and strengthened.
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 3 hours ago on October 18, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 6, 2017 @ 2:49 pm
  • Filed Under: Travel

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”

Read More →