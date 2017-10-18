FEMALE ROCKERS TAKE THE STAGE AT THE BALBOA THEATRE 1/15/2018

FEMALE ROCKERS TAKE THE STAGE AT

THE BALBOA THEATRE One from the 60s and one from today–both have been hailed as having “a once- in-a-generation voice.” The music of rock and blues icon Janis Joplin and Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Beth Hart will fill the historic Balboa Theatre and both shows promise to take audiences on a rockin’ thrill ride of female power, music and nostalgia. The Tony® Award-nominated Broadway musical A Night With Janis Joplin will hit the stage for two nights this October, with February bringing the smoky rock and blues of Beth Hart’s “Fire on the Floor” Tour. A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN

October 25 & 26, 8:00 pm

More Information Like a comet that burned too brightly to last, Janis Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock & roll. A Night With Janis Joplin is a musical journey celebrating the artist and her biggest musical influences – trailblazers like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, all of whom inspired Joplin to become one of Rock 'n' Roll's greatest legends. Her unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made Joplin a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Audiences will enjoy Joplin's favorites, including "Piece of My Heart," "Cry Baby," "Me and Bobby McGee," and many others. A Night With Janis Joplin is Created, Written and Directed by Randy Johnson. The New York Times raved that A Night with Janis Joplin "rocks the house" and Variety called it "electrifying." New York 1 cheered, "This will rock your socks off!" BETH HART'S "FIRE ON THE FLOOR" TOUR FEBRUARY 18, 2018, 7 pm September 22. More Information Tickets on sale Beth Hart is on fire! The Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter is riding a creative tidal wave, spinning out acclaimed albums, hooking up with the biggest names in music and rocking the house each night with that celebrated burnt-honey voice. In 2016, the headline news is Beth's latest album, Fire On The Floor, a release that even this fiercely self-critical artist describes as "pretty frickin' good."The Blues Magazine once dubbed Beth Hart "the ultimate female rock star", and there's no doubt that her two-decade career is the ultimate thrill-ride. Born in Los Angeles, she released a fistful of hit albums through the '90s, then reignited in the post-millennium as both a solo artist and the head-turning vocalist for guitar heroes like Joe Bonamassa, Jeff Beck and Slash. "Extraordinary," wroteThe Times of her once-a-generation voice box, while The Guardian praised her "daring, brooding and angry" performances.

