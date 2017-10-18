FEMALE ROCKERS TAKE THE STAGE AT THE BALBOA THEATRE 1/15/2018

|
About San Diego Theatres
San Diego Theatres is a not-for-profit arts organization that successfully operates the Civic and Balboa Theatres in downtown San Diego, serving over 450,000 patrons annually through arts and entertainment presentations. Its mission is to enrich all the people of its region through exceptional performing arts and education experiences, to foster collaboration in the arts community, and to be a catalyst for economic development in downtown San Diego. Through San Diego Theatres and its arts and community partners, the people of this region are enriched, empowered, and entertained. Spirit, charisma, and vitality of all are nurtured and strengthened.