Female Knifing Suspect Sought Following Stabbing in Vista – Arrest

On 05-20-18, just after midnight, forty-six year old Christena Potter stabbed her husband in the chest with a steak knife

after an argument at their home on Flower Lane in Vista California. The victim was awake and alert when deputies

arrived. He was transported to the hospital for a non-life threatening stab wound to his chest. Christena Potter left the

scene before deputies arrived.

On 05-21-18, Christena Potter turned herself into the Vista Sheriff’s Office while accompanied by her attorney. Christena

Potter was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for one count of attempted murder.

Neither party wished to expand on what the argument was about. There is no further information available at this time.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a

$1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.

