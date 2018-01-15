FEMA Assistance Now Available For Residents Impacted By Lilac Fire

Residents of San Diego County who suffered damage or losses from the recent Lilac Fire in December 2017 can now register for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Visit https://www. disasterassistance.gov/ or call any day of the week from 7am to 11pm Eastern at 1-800-621-FEMA (1-800-621-3362) to get started.

You can also send an email from the Disaster Assistance webform (https://www.fema.gov/webform/ disaster-assistance).

Or write to: FEMA

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

Applicants will be asked for the following information:

• Social Security number

• Address of the damaged primary residence

• Description of the damage

• Information about insurance coverage

• A current contact telephone number

• An address where they can receive mail

• Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

Disaster assistance for homeowners and renters may include grants to help pay for:

• Rental assistance

• Essential home repairs

• Uninsured and underinsured personal property losses

• Other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available for businesses of all sizes (including landlords), private non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters. Disaster loans cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries.

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

Registering with FEMA is required for federal aid, even if a survivor has registered with another disaster-relief organization, such as the American Red Cross.

Survivors should register even if they have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but underinsured applicants may receive help after their claims have been settled.