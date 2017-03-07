Felony Warrant Suspect, Fallbrook

San Diego Fugitive Task Force (FTF) officers were actively seeking warrant suspect Joshua Villegas (age 22) in conjunction with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Villegas had a felony warrant for Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Villegas was believed to be armed and dangerous. On 03/06/17 Fugitive Task Force officers observed Villegas enter an apartment at 923 Alturas Street in Fallbrook. Fugitive Task Force Officers obtained a search warrant for the apartment and surrounded it.

Villegas was instructed to exit the apartment and surrender. Villegas did not comply with repeated law enforcement requests for him to exit apartment and surrender. Due to the danger posed by Villegas and his refusal to surrender, the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail was requested to assist. Shortly after the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail responded, Villegas exited the apartment and was safely taken into custody.

No other persons were located in the apartment. No civilians or officers were injured during this incident. Villegas will be booked into Vista jail for the outstanding arrest warrant with a $200,000 bail.