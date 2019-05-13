Felony Hit and Run – Vista

Vista, CA — On 5/13/19 at about 0434 hours deputies responded to reports of a male lying in the roadway at the intersection of North Melrose Drive and West Vista Way in Vista. Upon arriving, deputies learned a 60 year old male had been struck by two vehicles, both of which fled the scene. The male was transported to Palomar Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The initial investigation indicated that the first vehicle to strike the male was a 2015-2019 silver Dodge Ram 1500 or 2500 pickup. The pickup should have front-end damage. The second vehicle is unknown. The Vista Traffic Division is handling the ongoing investigation.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You can also download the P3 anonymous tip app. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.