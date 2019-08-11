Felony Hit and Run/Assault With a deadly Weapon On A Peace Officer

San Marcos, CA On August 10th, 2019, at approximately 4:49pm, Sheriff’s deputies from the San Marcos Station attempted to contact a reported intoxicated driver, parked in the parking lot at 457 Autumn Drive in the City of San Marcos. The driver, Cristian Reinoso, a 24-year old San Marcos resident, failed to obey instructions and backed up toward a deputy, striking his unoccupied patrol vehicle, twice. Reinoso fled the scene in his vehicle, striking a fence, a parked car, and failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of Los Vallecitos Boulevard and Knoll Road. Reinoso’s vehicle collided with another vehicle causing major damage to both vehicles and caused Reinoso’s vehicle to roll over. Reynoso fled, on foot, into the apartment complex at 250 Knoll Road, where he was apprehended by deputies. Paramedics transported Reynoso to Palomar Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from the collision. The other driver was also transported to Palomar Hospital for minor injuries. No deputies were injured during the incident.

Reynoso will be charged with assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, and hit and run causing injury.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.