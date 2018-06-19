Feel Good “Mamma Mia!” a Hit at Moonlight Amphitheatre

TR Robertson — Vista, CA …By the time the end of June rolls around, the musical currently being staged on the Moonlight Amphitheatre stage may very well set all-time records for this 38 year old performance venue. The musical is the “jukebox musical”, “Mamma Mia”, based on the music of the Swedish pop group ABBA. Producing Moonlight Artistic Director, Steven Glaudini, announced, prior to the curtain, the musical had already opened as the highest grossing opening day musical in the history of Moonlight, this after only being open for three days. As social media spreads the word about the superb cast, the amazing dancing, the incredible singing, the enthusiasm on stage, the musical should continue sell-out performances for the run of the musical.

The musical premiered in London in 1999 at the Prince Edward Theatre. It was written by British playwright Catherine Johnson with the songs based on songs by ABBA, composed by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus. The title of the musical comes from a 1975 hit song of the same name.

The Moonlight production is Choreographed and Directed by John Vaughan, who has numerous successful Moonlight productions to his credit. Musical Director and Conductor of this high energy production is Lyndon Pugeda, award winning musical director in his 10th year working with Moonlight productions.

Photos by Adriana Zuniga and Ken Jacques

The story of “Mamma Mia” is a story of strong willed women, one a single mom trying to balance running a small hotel on a Greek island while planning the marriage of her only daughter; a daughter set to find out who her real father is and have him walk her down the aisle. To complicate this she has read her mother’s diary containing information about three men the mother had “relationships” with 21 years ago. Two friends of the mother will play a role in helping their friend and her daughter find happiness in their romantic endeavors. To accomplish the mystery of who her father is, Sophie, the daughter, invites the three men to return to the island where they had met her mother, Donna. The three men are Sam an American architect, Harry a British banker and Bill an Australian writer and adventure seeker. Donna’s two friends arrive on the island. They are former members of a girl singing group they were all members of, Donna and the Dynamos. With mischief afoot, anxiety about the wedding, confusion on why each of the men were invited, and tension about everyone’s relationships, the plot is set for a perfectly wonderful musical, with the amazing songs provided by ABBA.

It is obvious, from the large cast number, “Money, Money, Money”, this cast is having a great time and loving what they are doing on stage. The energy and enthusiasm is evident throughout the musical and the audience can be seen swinging and swaying, clapping and singing along throughout the show. The key to any successful presentation of a musical is the selection of just the right cast to portray the leads in that production and has Moonlight got it right with the cast of “Mamma Mia”. Playing Donna Sheridan, hotel owner and mother to Sophie, is the very accomplished Bets Malone. Bets has been in numerous Moonlight musicals and without a doubt, this is Bets at her Best. On stage she presents Donna as a flustered, anxious woman who is dealing with a number of issues and the appearance of her 3 former lovers isn’t helping anything. The ABBA numbers, Bets is involved in, brings out the best in her voice and acting skills, especially when she is joined on stage by Barbara Schoenhofer as Tanya and Karyn Overstreet as Rosie in numbers like “Chiquitta” and “Dancing Queen”. She also presents two very moving moments on stage when she sings “One of Us” and “The Winner Takes All”. Playing the friends of Donna and former members of their girl singing group, Barbara and Karyn, are audience hits with their physical comedy and quirky humor.

Playing the three suspected fathers of Sophie are three veteran Moonlight actors who each have extensive theatrical backgrounds. Playing the adventuresome Australian, Bill Austin, is Lance Arthur Smith; playing the banker Harry Bright is Jason W. Webb; and playing the American architect Sam Carmichael is Robert J. Townsend. All three men flow through their roles with ease. Robert J. Townsend stands out on several of his numbers, “Knowing Me, Knowing You” and singing “SOS” with Bets.

Playing Donna’s daughter, Sophie, is Katie Sapper, a Craig Noel nominee for her role in “Damn Yankees” and another Moonlight veteran as is Nicholas Sloan as boyfriend Sky.

This musical is one upbeat song after another. The dancing seems never to stop and the ensemble Moonlight has put together does not miss a beat with these memorable songs and neither does the eight member “Mamma Mia!” Band, under the direction of Lyndon Pugeda, Band members included JD Dumas, Michelle Sorger, Kerianne Brennan, PJ Bovee, Dylan Easter, Martin Maritarena, Steve Wright and Daniel Doerfler.

The creative members responsible for the colorful sets, costumes and lighting included Jean-Yves Tessier Lighting Designer, Jim Zadai Sound Designer, Carlotta Malone and Roslyn Lehman and Renetta Lloyd Costume Coordinator, Gabe Nunez Make-up Designer, Peter Herman Wig Designer, Bonnie Durben Properties Designer and Stanley D. Cohen Stage Manager.

This is a one hundred percent fun, feel-good musical. It is a chance to hear popular songs from the past, see great dance routines, and to see a talented cast present a classic Broadway musical on the beautiful Moonlight Stage and you have got to stay after the final song to see the flashy, full cast number at the end. Tickets are available at www.moonlightstage.com or call 760-724-2110. The musical will run until June 30th.