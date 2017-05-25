FEEDING CHILDREN WITH SUMMER FOOD PROGRAMS In Vista & North County

Feeding San Diego Helps Children In San Diego Facing Food Insecurity With Summer Food Programs

12 Summer Food Service Program sites launched across San Diego County

San Diego, CA — May 2017 —In unison with the Fuel for Summer campaign, Feeding San Diego (FSD) announces distribution sites for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), providing critical support throughout the summer to ensure that kids and families are getting the nutrition they need to live healthy and productive lives. 1 in 5 children in San Diego face hunger.

In 2014 in San Diego County, 59 percent, or more than 97,000 students, of those who received free and reduced-price meals during the school year did not receive food during the summer (CFPA, 2015 School’s Out…Who Ate?). Through direct-to-client programs and our partner agencies, FSD works to meet this specific need throughout the region.

Funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), SFSP is administered by the California Department of Education (CDE) and sponsored by FSD. Free lunches and snacks are provided to children and teens during the summer months at eight locations throughout the county. FSD is one of the few non-profit SFSP sponsors in San Diego County that offers additional resources and financial support to meal service sites.

Vista Branch Library – 700 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista, CA 92084

Monday– Friday June 12 – August 4 – 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM – Orquidia Contreras

North County Health Services: San Marcos – 150 Valpreda Road- San Marcos, CA 92069

Monday – Friday – July 6 to August 11 – 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM – Luzmam Vigil

Boys and Girls Club – 1 Positive Place – San Marcos, CA 92069

Monday – Friday – June 21 – August 18 3:00 – 4:00 PM Snack Francisco Madriz

ADDITIONAL SUMMER PROGRAMS

Hosted by FSD in partnership with San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD), Summer Fun Café sites offer food and resources to children and families at outdoor events throughout the summer. In addition to distributing bags of fresh produce, FSD conducts CalFresh (SNAP) outreach and pre-screenings, nutrition education and demonstrations.

FSD in partnership with San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD), sites offer food and resources to children and families at outdoor events throughout the summer. In addition to distributing bags of fresh produce, FSD conducts CalFresh (SNAP) outreach and pre-screenings, nutrition education and demonstrations. Special Kids Community Pantries will serve each of the four regions of San Diego County once a month June through August at the following locations. Castle Park Elementary on June 16 and July 6 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM . Orange Glen High School on June 8 , July 13 and August 10 from 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM . New Life Church on June 21 , July 26 and August 16 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM . Chase Elementary on June 29 and July 27 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM .

will serve each of the four regions of San Diego County once a month June through August at the following locations. Distribution Partners join in the summer efforts by offering Summer Food Service Program sites for lunch and dinner, increasing their distributions or conducting skills and health-related classes.

WAYS TO GET INVOLVED

Donate funds to combat child hunger during school breaks. Through our highly-organized distribution model, every dollar donated turns into four meals.

Advocate and show your support online. Like Feeding San Diego on Facebook and follow on Twitter to stay up to date hunger-relief in San Diego.

and show your support online. Like Feeding San Diego on Facebook and follow on Twitter to stay up to date hunger-relief in San Diego. Volunteer at our distribution center and in the community. Register for volunteer shifts or other regular volunteer opportunities.

ABOUT FEEDING SAN DIEGO …Established in 2007, Feeding San Diego (FSD) is the leading hunger-relief organization in the county, providing 21.2 million meals within the last year, and the only Feeding America affiliate in the region. FSD provides food and resources to a network of more than 225 distribution partners serving 63,000 children, families and seniors each week. Focused on healthy food, education and advocacy, FSD is building a hunger-free and healthy San Diego through innovative programs and collaborative partnerships. To learn more about Feeding San Diego and its hunger-relief initiatives, visit feedingsandiego.org.