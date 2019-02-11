February Government Affairs Committee

Gets to Know New Vista Council Member Corinna Contreras

TR Robertson — Vista, CA …A full room at the Vista Chamber of Commerce meeting room welcomed new Vista Council Member Corinna Contreras as she spoke about her start in the political arena and answered a number of questions concerning issues in our community. Corinna is the newest Vista Council member, from District 1, and a longtime resident of Vista, with a short break as she attended UCSD. Her grandparents ran a nursery in Vista and she helped at the nursery many times leading to her concern about keeping agricultural regions in the community. Corinna spoke about keeping the revitalization going in Vista. She mentioned turning the Avo into a more active part of the downtown scene, possibly bringing in a small music venue destination for young people to add to the restaurants and micro-breweries that have become so popular. Throughout her presentation Corinna kept mentioning the importance of all governmental agencies working together and getting input from each of these groups. She said she would be holding District 1 Town Hall quarterly meetings beginning with the first one on March 6th. When asked about the passage of Prop Z and the coming medical marijuana dispensaries in the city, Corinna said she was first off not in favor of industries writing laws for our city. She said the council would be watching the implementation of Prop Z and the opening of these businesses and deal with situations as they arise. There was a short discussion, also involving Tony Winney from the City Office, about the new measure that has been passed by the state allowing street vendors to operate in the city and in parks. Tony explained some of the regulations these vendors will have to follow, such as distance between vendors, the difference between stationary and mobile vendors and concerns about the vendors operating with other special events going on in the downtown area. There are also strict regulations and licensing the vendors will have to go through. Corinna said the average age of citizens of Vista is 33 and the voting bloc in Vista was dominated by the 18-35 year old group. She said all council members should work to balance the differences between districts. Each district has certain economic and social needs and differences and these needs to be considered in dealing with the different issues that arise in the city. She said she will work hard for District 1 but will also look beyond District 1 as well. One concern is the infrastructure cannot handle the continued development as traffic issues will continue to arise in the city and surrounding area. Corinna wrapped things up with a reference to food insecurity, a shortage on proper food consumption by young people in Vista. She mentioned that she feels homesteading has become a problem in Vista and the council needs to look at the regulations on urban farming to allow more people to grown food to both sell and consume.

Gov’t Affairs Updates:

Tony Winney – City of Vista City Manager’s Office – Pacific Premier Bank will soon be opening close to downtown Vista; Restoration Hardware has taken over the former Babies R’ Us location; Booze Brothers has taken over the 306 S. Santa Fe location in North County Square to be used as a special event space; the new Honda dealership will open in March; videos concerning the skateboard parks in Vista are now available on the city web site; the city ended the year with over $16 million in road and park upgrades; 3 gazebo replacement concepts are now available for citizens to vote on.

Shaina Richardson from Supervisor Jim Desmond’s Office, Fifth District – the new supervisor is currently gather information about a variety of issues and concerns and recently met with North County Mayors. His San Marcos Office is open for those who need to see the Supervisor.

Matthew Phy from Senator Patricia Bates Office, 36th Senate District – Senator still concerned about the number of issues surrounding the DMV and internet issues. Sponsored SB 57: Restoring Choice to the DMV Voter Registration Process.

Tom Stinson from Assemblymember Marie Waldron’s Office, 75th District – Deadline for the introduction of bills to the Assembly is fast approaching, expected 2,500-3,000 bill to be introduced; the Governor has introduced a balanced budget; there are two Developmental Hospitals still existing in the state for severely handicapped individuals which will be closed as those in need will be moved to regional centers; the Governor’s Rainy Day fu$13.6 billion set up for use in case of a downturn in the economy.

Cori Schumacher from Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath, 76th District – Assemblymember putting together 9 advisory councils to keep in contact with communities in the 76th District; currently is the Assistant Majority Whip; main issues and concerns will center on opportunity, sustainability, equality and equity.

Aaron Byzak, Chief Government & External Affairs Officer, Tri-City Medical Center – Tri-City currently working on a number of grants to upgrade and improve a variety of areas at Tri-City.

