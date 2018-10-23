FBI Offers $5,000 Reward for Information to Nab Serial Bank Robber

Authorities announced a $5,000 reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of robbing three San Diego-area Wells Fargo bank branches over the last six weeks.

The thief, who appears to be in his mid-40s to early 60s, wore a hat and sunglasses during the heists and used demand notes to get cash from tellers, according to the FBI.

The robberies took place in the 5500 block of Balboa Avenue in San Diego on Sept. 11, in the 200 block of North El Camino Real in Encinitas on Oct. 6 and in the 900 block of Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad on Oct. 16, the federal agency reported.

Following last week’s robbery, the perpetrator fled in a black sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra, officials said.

The thief is described as a trim, roughly 6-feet-2-inch white man with graying dark hair.

Wells Fargo is posting the reward in the case.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies is asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.