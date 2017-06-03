Fatal Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Collision – Vista

On 6/2/17 at about 1828 hours, deputies from the Vista Patrol Station responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. The collision occurred at the 1500 block of South Melrose Drive in the city of Vista. A 24 year old male driver traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on South Melrose Drive lost control of his vehicle, going up on the sidewalk, and striking two pedestrians. The vehicle then collided with a light pole and came to a stop. The 40 year old male pedestrian died at the scene. The 34 year old female pedestrian was transported to Palomar Medical Center with serious injuries. After the driver was extricated from his vehicle, he was also transported to Palomar Medical Center with serious injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision.

Sheriff’s deputies will continue to investigate the collision with the Vista Traffic Division. Anyone with information about this case can call the Vista Traffic Division at 760-940-4556.