Vista, CA — On 4/21/19 at about 6:07 PM, deputies from the Vista Patrol Station responded to a vehicle versus motorcycle collision at the intersection of Poinsettia Avenue and Specialty Drive in the city of Vista. A 30 year old male riding the motorcycle died at the scene. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be factors. The Vista Traffic Division will be handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Vista Traffic Division at 760-940-4556.